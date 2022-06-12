Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Down 48.3% in May

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

KIROY stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.5221 per share. This represents a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

