Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on KURA shares. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $919.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,930,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 51.4% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 57.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 174,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 25.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,416,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,015,000 after buying an additional 902,605 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

