Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Short Interest Up 144.4% in May

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.
Separately, AlphaValue cut Lagardere from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.
OTCMKTS LGDDF remained flat at $$26.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. Lagardere has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $26.55.
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
