Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Short Interest Up 144.4% in May

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Separately, AlphaValue cut Lagardere from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Lagardere alerts:

OTCMKTS LGDDF remained flat at $$26.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. Lagardere has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.