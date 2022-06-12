LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LAVA Therapeutics stock. AXA S.A. increased its position in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the quarter. AXA S.A. owned 0.90% of LAVA Therapeutics worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

LAVA Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,045. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.