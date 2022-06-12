Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period.

LGI traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,418. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

