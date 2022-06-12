Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Short Interest Update

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 173.1% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LVTTF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Levitee Labs has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.
Levitee Labs Company Profile
