Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Up 115.3% in May

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 115.3% from the May 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASG. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $139,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 209,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.