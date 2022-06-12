Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,391,000 after purchasing an additional 560,796 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 28.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.48. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

