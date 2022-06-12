LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Down 56.8% in May

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the May 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.0 days.

NXCLF opened at $1.39 on Friday. LIFULL has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.17 million, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of -0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggest new lifestyles to people in Japan based on refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move that provides reviews and rankings of the moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; LIFULL Life Plan that provide the opportunity for updating life plan; LIFULL FLOWER, an online flower gift shop; and LIFULL Investment, a money funding website.

