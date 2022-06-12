Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) & Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Financial Survey

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -33.87% -10.19% -5.74% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -103.18% -57.80%

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lion Electric and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 4 5 0 2.40 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 112.06%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.63%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 16.88 -$43.33 million ($0.38) -13.53 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$516.51 million N/A N/A

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

