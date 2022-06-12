LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 201,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 44,629 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,748. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $15.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

