LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Short Interest Update

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the May 15th total of 526,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOGC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 136,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LOGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 468.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

