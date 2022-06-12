London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $29.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.1831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($107.77) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,150 ($102.13) to GBX 8,500 ($106.52) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,716.67.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

