Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 179,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, CFO James Clavijo sold 36,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $305,248.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rock Soffer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $60,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 684,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,377 shares of company stock valued at $627,158 over the last three months. 41.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Longeveron by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Longeveron by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LGVN opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of -1.93. Longeveron has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 1,341.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Longeveron will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Longeveron in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

