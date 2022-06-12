LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

NYSE LTC opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LTC Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 93.7% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $9,948,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LTC Properties by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.