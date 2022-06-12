LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.
LTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NYSE LTC opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.56%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LTC Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 93.7% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $9,948,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LTC Properties by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
