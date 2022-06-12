MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the May 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella bought 10,000 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger bought 3,250 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $55,997.50. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 7,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,569.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $312,135.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

