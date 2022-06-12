Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
MLAC opened at $10.15 on Friday. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000.
Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.
