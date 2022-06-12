Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,189,700 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the May 15th total of 469,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.22.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile
