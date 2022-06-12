Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Update

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MAQC opened at $10.19 on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 104.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

