Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FINMW stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.18. 1,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,284. Marlin Technology has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.