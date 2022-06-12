Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAURY opened at $35.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 0.46.
Marui Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
