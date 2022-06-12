Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAURY opened at $35.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.