Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Update

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 733,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days.

Shares of Mayne Pharma Group stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Mayne Pharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Products, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

