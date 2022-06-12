Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Update

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 733,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days.
Shares of Mayne Pharma Group stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Mayne Pharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.30.
About Mayne Pharma Group
