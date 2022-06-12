McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of MCK opened at $313.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,268 shares of company stock valued at $25,379,499. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

