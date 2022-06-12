Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,415.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,200.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,288.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,415.32. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,168.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

