Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Update

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the May 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. 41,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,569. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 million, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 165.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Mexco Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.