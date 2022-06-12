MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 175.6% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:CMU opened at $3.44 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0153 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 39.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

