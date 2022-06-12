MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 175.6% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:CMU opened at $3.44 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0153 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.