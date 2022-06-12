MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MMT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 86,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,085. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 214,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

