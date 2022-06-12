MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:MMT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 86,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,085. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
