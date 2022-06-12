Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by Summit Insights to Hold

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.04.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.62. 26,647,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,873,960. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.