MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $534.83.

Several research firms have commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $203.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.35. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

