Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Up 185.2% in May

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 185.2% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MVSTW stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Microvast has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microvast stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,597 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Microvast were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

