Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Update

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MSVB stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

