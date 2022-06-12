Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Down 58.1% in May

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 295,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,235.0 days.

OTCMKTS MICCF remained flat at $$16.49 during trading on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.

About Millicom International Cellular (Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

