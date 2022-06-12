MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MIND C.T.I. stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. 40,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.78. MIND C.T.I. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 27.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 1,024.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

