MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Update

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the May 15th total of 26,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MIND Technology stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. MIND Technology has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 717.17% and a negative net margin of 48.29%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Rating ) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.22% of MIND Technology worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Asia/South Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.

