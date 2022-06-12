MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MNBEY stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.96. MinebeaMitsumi has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53.

Get MinebeaMitsumi alerts:

MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile (Get Rating)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MinebeaMitsumi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinebeaMitsumi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.