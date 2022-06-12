MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MNBEY stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.96. MinebeaMitsumi has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53.
MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile (Get Rating)
