Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Short Interest Update

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MVLY opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.56. Mission Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

