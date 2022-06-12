Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of MITK opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $396.05 million, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.63. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 15.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 108.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 79,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 73,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

