Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Short Interest Update

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the May 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GBARF opened at 0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.42. Monarch Mining has a 1-year low of 0.34 and a 1-year high of 0.88.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 target price for the company.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

