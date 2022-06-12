Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MONRY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moncler from €67.00 ($72.04) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $50.86 on Friday. Moncler has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.