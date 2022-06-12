Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 53.5% in May

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the May 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MSD opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
