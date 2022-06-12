MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MSADY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,749. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

