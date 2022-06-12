MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $558.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in MSCI by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $437,422,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $410.05 on Friday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.68 and a 200-day moving average of $510.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

