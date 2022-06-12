NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Up 116.2% in May

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,700 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the May 15th total of 201,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

NNVC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 18,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,857. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.58. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.86.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.