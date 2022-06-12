National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $1,547,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. National Bank’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

