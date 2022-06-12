Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Down 60.9% in May

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE NTZ traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889. Natuzzi has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $21.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

NTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

