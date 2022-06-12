NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Update

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM remained flat at $$39.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

