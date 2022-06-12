Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,605. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.3839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

