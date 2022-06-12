NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEO. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at $125,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEO opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $961.90 million, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.87. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

