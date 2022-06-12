Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 159.0% from the May 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,512 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Nestlé by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nestlé stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. Nestlé has a one year low of $109.68 and a one year high of $141.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average of $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.