Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 159.0% from the May 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,512 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Nestlé by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. Nestlé has a one year low of $109.68 and a one year high of $141.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average of $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.76) to €51.00 ($54.84) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

