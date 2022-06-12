New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Down 56.2% in May

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the May 15th total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYC stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $14.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.04%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.
About New York City REIT (Get Rating)
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
