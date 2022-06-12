New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Down 56.2% in May

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the May 15th total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYC stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

In other New York City REIT news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,106,091 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,061.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 10,400 shares of New York City REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $121,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,278,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,951,404.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 160,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,451. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

